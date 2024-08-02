Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.34-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.890-7.700 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 635,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,058. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 15.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

