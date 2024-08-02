Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.34-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.890-7.700 EPS.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.95. 605,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,402. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

