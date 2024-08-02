Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Holdings Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ERJ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $3,700,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

