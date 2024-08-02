EMC Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 113.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2,264.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 228,365 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 147.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 167,430 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $18.86. 235,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

