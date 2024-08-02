EMC Capital Management Buys Shares of 9,152 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,027,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 66,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 295,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 183,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

