EMC Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

NYSE FCF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.