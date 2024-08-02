EMC Capital Management Increases Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ennis were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after buying an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,144,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $597.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

