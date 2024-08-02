EMC Capital Management Invests $124,000 in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ARM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,065,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $480,194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ARM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after buying an additional 1,611,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in ARM by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after buying an additional 1,465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,437,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded down 8.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 113.45. 14,618,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,907,681. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion and a PE ratio of 153.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 153.80 and a 200-day moving average price of 126.39. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 188.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported 0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.35 by 0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of 939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC lowered shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 118.80.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

