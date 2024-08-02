EMC Capital Management Makes New Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,186 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,766. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $825.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunCoke Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.