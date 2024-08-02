EMC Capital Management Purchases New Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,760,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 995,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 950,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after acquiring an additional 549,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,009,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. 1,374,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,093. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

