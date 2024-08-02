EMC Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 21.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 316.4% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 61,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Ogens purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $44,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,854.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMFC

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 473,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,929. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.