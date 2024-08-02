EMC Capital Management Sells 4,942 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,438. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

