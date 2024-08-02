EMC Capital Management Takes $137,000 Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIN. Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $32.56. 553,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

