EMC Capital Management Takes $243,000 Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,136,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after buying an additional 1,029,827 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 827,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 150,935 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $34.53. 525,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,783. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

