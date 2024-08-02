EMC Capital Management Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

VAC stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $117.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.41%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

