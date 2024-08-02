Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Sells $59,675.77 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $59,675.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 20.6 %

Shares of ERII opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,129 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,774,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 745,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,163 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,085,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Further Reading

