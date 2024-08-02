EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in EnerSys by 231.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 103,350.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE ENS traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.10. 15,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,131. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

