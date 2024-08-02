Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Down 8.3%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 112,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 220,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.36. The company has a market cap of C$413.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.09.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of C$431.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.029963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

