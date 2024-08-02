Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Issues Earnings Results

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 81.31%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.1 %

ESGR traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $324.67. 114,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $229.57 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

