Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 1,212,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 215.3 days.
Entain Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of GMVHF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638. Entain has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.
About Entain
