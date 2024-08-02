Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 1,212,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 215.3 days.

Entain Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GMVHF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638. Entain has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Get Entain alerts:

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.