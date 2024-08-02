Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $103.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.72. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

