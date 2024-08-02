Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 161.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,437 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $1,647,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $892,000.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,146. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.72. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

