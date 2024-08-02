Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

