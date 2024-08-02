Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Issues Earnings Results

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Equitable Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,551. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

