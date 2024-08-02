Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GH Research PLC’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of GH Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get GH Research alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

GH Research Trading Down 0.6 %

GHRS stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. GH Research has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,946 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 664,381 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.