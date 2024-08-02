Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 231,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

