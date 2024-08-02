Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 2nd (ABUS, ACHC, ADPT, ADT, AGIO, ALNY, AME, APD, APO, APTV)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 2nd:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma Co alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $242.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $233.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $280.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $340.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $129.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $207.00 to $214.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $275.00 to $270.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $113.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $137.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $140.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $292.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $402.00 to $401.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $138.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) had its target price increased by Stephens from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $151.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $87.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $200.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $127.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $88.00 to $91.00. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $376.00 to $371.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $315.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $137.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $118.00 to $128.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $104.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $175.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $191.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $341.00 to $349.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $106.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $68.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $64.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $266.00 to $302.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $230.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $28.50. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $160.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price increased by Stephens from $155.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $280.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $770.00 to $925.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $750.00 to $900.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $1,835.00 to $1,930.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $29.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $530.00 to $545.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $560.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $50.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $34.00 to $44.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $93.00 to $82.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $70.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $87.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $264.00 to $280.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $43.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $115.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $87.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $89.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $210.00 to $175.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target increased by Stephens from $275.00 to $290.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $151.00 to $178.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price increased by Stephens from $56.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $450.00 to $558.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $106.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $46.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $2.10 to $1.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $30.00 to $20.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price increased by Stephens from $380.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.