Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 2nd (ABUS, ACHC, ADPT, ADT, AGIO, ALNY, AME, APD, APO, APTV)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 2nd:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $242.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $233.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $280.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $340.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $129.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $207.00 to $214.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $275.00 to $270.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $113.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $137.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $140.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $292.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $402.00 to $401.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $138.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) had its target price increased by Stephens from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $151.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $87.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $200.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $127.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $88.00 to $91.00. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $376.00 to $371.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $315.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $137.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $118.00 to $128.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $104.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $175.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $191.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $341.00 to $349.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $106.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $68.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $64.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $266.00 to $302.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $230.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $28.50. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $160.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price increased by Stephens from $155.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $280.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $770.00 to $925.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $750.00 to $900.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $1,835.00 to $1,930.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $29.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $530.00 to $545.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $560.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $50.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $34.00 to $44.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $93.00 to $82.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $70.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $87.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $264.00 to $280.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $43.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $115.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $87.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $89.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $210.00 to $175.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target increased by Stephens from $275.00 to $290.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $151.00 to $178.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price increased by Stephens from $56.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $450.00 to $558.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $106.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $46.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $2.10 to $1.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $30.00 to $20.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price increased by Stephens from $380.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

