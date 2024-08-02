Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $75.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

