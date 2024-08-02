Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 39032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

