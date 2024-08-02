Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.380-15.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.38-15.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.65.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

ESS traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.04. 264,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.14. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $292.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 119.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.