Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.380-15.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.38-15.62 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS stock traded down $4.59 on Friday, hitting $281.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.14. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $292.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.65.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

