Ethereum Market Cap Achieves $376.41 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,130.21 or 0.04966440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $376.41 billion and $19.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00039230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,251,314 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

