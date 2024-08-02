Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.67.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10. Etsy has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $89.78.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,490,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile



Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

