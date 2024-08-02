Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.