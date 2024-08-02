European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center Trading Down 7.2 %

EWCZ opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About European Wax Center



European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

