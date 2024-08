Evans Bancorp (NYSEMKT:EVBN) Announces Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEMKT:EVBN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEMKT EVBN opened at $34.07 on Friday.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.