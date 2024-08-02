EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) PT Raised to $5.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s current price.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

NYSE EVGO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,132. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.57.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 47.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 94.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

