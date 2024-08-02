Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of EVGN opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. Evogene has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.90.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
