Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of EVGN opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. Evogene has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

