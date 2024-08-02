Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of EXAS traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.13. 384,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,337. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.06.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

