Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXASGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of EXAS traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.13. 384,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,337. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.