Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Exail Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GGRGF remained flat at $21.10 during midday trading on Thursday. Exail Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27.

Get Exail Technologies alerts:

About Exail Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Exail Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exail Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.