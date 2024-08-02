Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Exco Technologies stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.60. 2,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. Exco Technologies has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.57. The company has a market cap of C$294.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$163.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.30 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 0.7806122 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exco Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$39,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,300. 51.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Exco Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Recommended Stories

