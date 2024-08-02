eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 10% Following Weak Earnings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.93. 497,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,070,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,462,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,330,560.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 334,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,940 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eXp World by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in eXp World by 551.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

