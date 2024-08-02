Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $137.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.76. The company had a trading volume of 250,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,100. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

