Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.950-8.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.95-$8.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 421,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,489. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.56. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $171.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $810.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.52 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

