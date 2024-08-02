Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.950-8.150 EPS.

EXR stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.92. 225,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,166. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average is $147.56. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $810.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.52 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.67.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

