Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,813,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,447,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.95. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $455.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

