F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $205.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $195.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.55. F5 has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $205.92. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $1,888,222. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

