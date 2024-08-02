F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $214.00 at Barclays

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $189.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

F5 stock opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day moving average of $179.43.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,335 shares of company stock worth $2,131,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in F5 by 68,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,495 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

