Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 813,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 218,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

