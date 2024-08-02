Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Position Raised by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,069.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FATE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

